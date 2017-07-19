Other Players News
Gayle wants to play at least one last Test
[caption id="attachment_81758" align="alignnone" width="708"] Chris Gayle last played a Test match for the West Indies in 2014[/caption]West Indies opener Chris Gayle who is consid
Muralitharan calls Ashwin a 'smart cricketer'
Former Sri Lanka off- spinner and living legend Muttiah Muralitharan has praised Team India and Tamil Nadu off-spinner Ravi Ashwin calling him a smart cricketer.Ashwin has been doi
Brathwaite and his men fined for slow over-rate
Windies players have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the one-off Twenty20 International against India at Sabina Park on Sunday.Match Referee David Boon imposed t
Mathews unsure about captaining Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has said that he is not sure whether he would lead the side in the next ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in England and Walsh
Rabada suspended for Stokes send-off
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has received a one-match match suspension for verbally abusing his opponent player Ben Stokes after his dismissal on the first day of the Lord’s te
Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has broken yet another record of his former team mate Sachin Tendulkar by surpassing Tendulkar's record for most centuries in chases during the fifth and
Mathews and his men fined for slow over-rate
Sri Lanka players have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe during the third ODI of the ongoing series in Hambantota, on Thursday. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ম্যা
Broad backs Joe Root to go to 'next level'
As star batsman Joe Root was named as Alastair Cook's successor, England pacer Stuart Broad hopes captaincy can raise Root to the "next level" as a Test player."Joe's not had a hug
Dickwella punished by ICC for cheeky tactic
Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council as he found guilty of breaching the code of conduct during Zimbabwe's historic ru
Shoaib Malik rules out retirement talk
Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik who led the Men in Green from 2007 to 2009, has ruled out quitting international cricket and set his sights on playing the 2019 ODI World Cup a
Kohli finally joins coach debate
Finally joining the coach debate, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday, has made it clear that he would give his opinions on the team's new coach only if his opinion is sought by
Smith’s romantic proposal
The Australian cricket captain Steven Smith is busy enjoying his holiday in New York and has gotten engaged to girlfriend Dani Willis at Top of the Rock in Manhattan.On Thursday, S