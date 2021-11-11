Mohammad Ashraful News
Ashraful's bowling action under suspection
Mohammad Ashraful is having a good time with the ball in the National Cricket League (NCL). However, doubts have been raised about his bowling action. Authorities are still discu
'Supernatural' incident in Zim vs Ban T20I, Ashraful explains the reason
A strange incident happened in the second match of the three-match T20 series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. While Bangladesh’s Mohammad Saifuddin was batting, the middle stump s
I'm so lucky to see people still remember and support me: Ashraful
On August 13, 2018, Mohammad Ashraful, the former Bangladesh skipper and a fallen star figure of the country’s cricket, has served five long years of suspension for match fixing pr
Ashraful advises Mushfiqur to enjoy own terms
Mushfiqur Rahim, despite being the most successful Test captain of Bangladesh, is under severe criticism during and after the just completed two match Test series against South Afr
Bangladesh should play four pacers: Ashraful
Bangladesh will take on New Zealand at Sophia Gardens of Cardiff in their third and last group match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Friday (June 9). [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ু
Mashrafe set to join Ashraful
Bangladesh will take on Australia in their second match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval in London on Monday (June). The match will be a day-night affair, and i
Ashraful shines despite team's defeat
A friendly T20 match was arranged on Friday in Bahrain on the occasion of their national day, where lots of International star cricketers were participated. Mohammad Ashraful was t
Tigers on hunt
Team tigers, after couple of weeks of acclimatization of English condition at Sussex County are set to leave for Ireland for participating in the tri nation ODI series.Two leading
Ashraful hopes to score a big innings soon
Mohammad Ashraful hasn't yet been able to do anything noteworthy in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) for his team Kalabagan Krira Chakra. With a 46-run knock
Ashraful wants better performance against Mohammedan
Mohammad Ashraful couldn’t make a memorable start to this season’s Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) for Kalabagan Krira Chakra. A shameful batting collapse meant they lo
Ashraful confident to end four-year DPL drought in style
Mohammad Ashraful had made his comeback to the domestic circuit by participating in the National Cricket League (NCL) for Dhaka Metro. But the man in question himself believes his
'I still believe I could make a comeback' - Mohammad Ashraful
At the age of 17 years and 61 days, Mohammad Ashraful rewritten the record of youngest Test centurion in the history of cricket. The Sinhalese Sports Club eye witnessed the spectac