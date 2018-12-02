Mehedi Hasan Miraz News
Twitter hails Miraz after 12-wicket haul
Young off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed top-class performance in the second and final Test match between Bangladesh and Windies at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dha
'Opener' Miraz now ready to bat at any position
As Shakib Al Hasan is out with an injury, Bangladesh team management will find it hard to master a proper team combination when the Tigers will take on Zimbabwe in the upcoming thr
Not Miraz, Papon wanted Mashrafe to open against India
Bangladesh played a huge risky gamble by sending Mehedi Hasan Miraz to open Bangladesh innings alongside Liton Das in the all important final match of the Asia Cup 2018 in the UAE.
Miraz wants his best against Aussies
Shining bright with the ball against any opponent and also holding his bat whenever the time needed, made Mehedi Hasan Miraz one of the crucial players of team Bangladesh. [নিউজটি
Miraz's Trinbago Knight Riders to face Guyana on Saturday morning
In today’s single match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Guyana Amazon Warriors led by Martin Guptill will face Trinbago Knight Riders; Bangladesh young all-rounder Mehedi Ha
Miraz to face Shakib in CPL battle
Bangladeshi two all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who are now in Caribbean for participating in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 2017, are all set to get the n
All-rounder Shadab leads Trinbago to emphatic victory
Shadab Khan lead Trinbago Knight Riders to another victory. His all-round performance of unbeaten 30 runs and 1 wicket guide the home side to get an emphatic victory of 4 wickets o
Miraz set to play his first CPL match
Bangladesh spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz is currently in West Indies to play the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is scheduled to begin on August 5 at 7:00
Miraz leaves for West Indies
Bangladesh all-rounder, Mehedi Hasan Miraz has started his journey towards West Indies on Thursday night, aiming to join with his Caribbean Premier League’s team Trinbago Kinght Ri
Match schedule of Miraz's Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL
Fifth edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, all set to get underway from 4 August. Six teams- Jamaica Tallawas, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia Zo
Miraz to leave for CPL on July 27
All the formalities are done. On Sunday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon signed on his No-Objection Certificate (NOC). [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ মিরাজের সিপি
Bangladesh can win series against Australia: Miraz
Mehedi Hasan Miraz was the youngest member of Bangladesh squad in the just concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. But he didn't get much chance to show his worth