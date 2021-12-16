Mashrafe Bin Mortaza News
Mashrafe will be among icon players in BPL
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will participate in the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League-BPL. This has been confirmed by Cricket Operations Committee
BCB have to sort out their faults too: Mashrafe
Narail Express thinks Bangladesh players succumbed to pressure after Board's Criticism. Former Bangladesh captain said the board's criticism didn’t help the team mentally during th
Mashrafe Wants Restriction regarding Facebook
Bangladesh lost Two crucial matches against Srilanka &amp; Windies In Super Twelve due to poor fielding. Players are being criticised massively. Now ex National Team Captain Ma
Tigers will overcome: Mashrafe
Tigers lost to Sri Lanka in their Super Twelve opener without much of a fight. This has raised criticism but their former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is standing beside the team d
Shakib now Bangladesh’s top ODI wicket-taker, overtaking Mashrafe
World No.1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become Bangladesh's most prolific wicket-taker in ODIs. Shakib surpassed ex-captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's tally of 269 wickets with
Shakib-Mashrafe's remarks 'little embarrassing', but 'nothing serious': Sujon
Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, two of the biggest names of Bangladesh cricket, have been showing the rebellious sides of them for last couple of days and made some scath
Tamim shuts down Mashrafe comparisons, pleads for time
Tamim Iqbal, the newly appointed Bangladesh captain for the 50-over format, has requested everybody on Saturday (March 14) to give him some time so that he could make a difference
Need to check on Mushfiqur's mental pressures: Mashrafe
It is almost certain that Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday, as the selectors want to play the XI that will take on Pakistan in the one-off
Prime Minister aware of Mashrafe's decision
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced in a press conference on Thursday that the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday will be his last as the captain of Bangladesh 50-over s
T20 World Cup loss to India most disappointing: Mashrafe
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has official bade goodbye to Bangladesh captaincy, as he confirmed on Thursday (March 5) that the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket St
Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain
Ahead of the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced his end as the skipper of Bangladesh 50-over side at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on T
Mashrafe stands on brink of massive milestone
Despite all the controversies surrounding his captaincy future, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is standing on the brink of a momentous milestone.Mashrafe needs just on