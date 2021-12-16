
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza News
thumb

Mashrafe will be among icon players in BPL

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will participate in the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League-BPL. This has been confirmed by Cricket Operations Committee

thumb

BCB have to sort out their faults too: Mashrafe

Narail Express thinks Bangladesh players succumbed to pressure after Board's Criticism. Former Bangladesh captain said the board's criticism didn’t help the team mentally during th

thumb

Mashrafe Wants Restriction regarding Facebook

Bangladesh lost Two crucial matches against Srilanka &amp;amp; Windies In Super Twelve due to poor fielding. Players are being criticised massively. Now ex National Team Captain Ma

thumb

Tigers will overcome: Mashrafe

Tigers lost to Sri Lanka in their Super Twelve opener without much of a fight. This has raised criticism but their former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is standing beside the team d

thumb

Shakib now Bangladesh’s top ODI wicket-taker, overtaking Mashrafe

World No.1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become Bangladesh's most prolific wicket-taker in ODIs. Shakib surpassed ex-captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's tally of 269 wickets with

thumb

Shakib-Mashrafe's remarks 'little embarrassing', but 'nothing serious': Sujon

Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, two of the biggest names of Bangladesh cricket, have been showing the rebellious sides of them for last couple of days and made some scath

thumb

Tamim shuts down Mashrafe comparisons, pleads for time

Tamim Iqbal, the newly appointed Bangladesh captain for the 50-over format, has requested everybody on Saturday (March 14) to give him some time so that he could make a difference

thumb

Need to check on Mushfiqur's mental pressures: Mashrafe

It is almost certain that Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday, as the selectors want to play the XI that will take on Pakistan in the one-off

thumb

Prime Minister aware of Mashrafe's decision

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced in a press conference on Thursday that the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday will be his last as the captain of Bangladesh 50-over s

thumb

T20 World Cup loss to India most disappointing: Mashrafe

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has official bade goodbye to Bangladesh captaincy, as he confirmed on Thursday (March 5) that the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket St

thumb

Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain

Ahead of the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced his end as the skipper of Bangladesh 50-over side at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on T

thumb

Mashrafe stands on brink of massive milestone

Despite all the controversies surrounding his captaincy future, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is standing on the brink of a momentous milestone.Mashrafe needs just on

