Khaled Mahmud Sujan News
thumb

Khaled Mahmud ready to help Tigers psychologically

The former captain has emphasised on psychological support for all the cricketers. Bangladesh had a disastrous journey in the T20 World Cup 2021. Despite no psychologist being appo

thumb

I can accept criticism: Sujan

There has been much talk about former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud Sujan, who has also performed the roles of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) director, team manager, coach and

thumb

Sujan deserves highest honour: BCB boss

Former Bangladesh cricketer Khaled Mahmud Sujan had a lot of contribution behind Bangladesh Under-19 team's historic success in the just concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020.So no

thumb

Khaled Mahmud returns to Dhaka

Bangladesh former cricketer and one of the board director, Khaled Mahmud, has returned to Dhaka after taking treatment at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ নীরবেই দেশ

thumb

Rubel has to play a key role: Sujon

Bangladesh have Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman in the pace battery. But in order to do well in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales, they need a third eff

thumb

Sujon hopes Bangladesh to play semifinal

Despite being clubbed in a very tough group with England, Australia and New Zealand, Bangladesh have very good chance to surpass the group level, and at least play at the semifinal

thumb

Team manager marks out reason behind Mahmudullah's sent back

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the team for hundredth Test match two days before in which Mahmudullah Riyad had his position in the lineup but surprisingly enough the sen

thumb

Mushfiqur has taken the decision positively: Sujon

The news first came to light a few days ago that Bangladesh Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim is surrendering wicketkeeping job and would only play as a specialist batsman in the series

thumb

Sujon reiterates desire to become Bangladesh national coach

Winning trophies as a coach is nothing new for Khaled Mahmud Sujon. The former Bangladesh captain won quite a few titles in the country's domestic circuit as a coach. But never bef

thumb

Dhaka will be under pressure against Khulna: Sujon

Dhaka Dynamites and Khulna Titans, the top two teams so far in this season's AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), will lock horns with each other in the first playoff of the tourna

thumb

Sujon sees the ultimate solution in Mashrafe

Due to injury, Mustafizur will not feature in Bangladesh's upcoming series against Afghanistan and England. While Bangladesh team manager Khaled Mahmud Sujon has no problem to admi

thumb

Taskin will return totally cleared: Sujon

Bangladesh pace sensation Taskin Ahmed underwent bowling action test in Brisbane of Australia on Thursday morning in a bid to make a comeback in international cricket. The result o

