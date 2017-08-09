Barisal Bulls News
Barisal won't be able to partake in BPL-5!
The schedule of fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League has been finalized. BPL T20 2017 is slated to get underway from 2 November, which is just 85 days away from now. It was e
Mushfiqur called Barisal 'beggars', claims Chowdhury
The latest controversy between Barisal Bulls co-owner Abdul Awal Chowdhury and Bangladesh Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has been the talk of the town for last couple of days. Chowdh
'Barisal Bulls have to apologize to Mushfiqur'
Ismail Haider Mallick, the BPL governing council member secretary, has informed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take necessary steps against the co-owner of Barisal Bu
Best XI of BPL 2016
Fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2016 came to an end. Dhaka Dynamites triumph title this year by beating Rajshahi Kings by 56 runs in the grand finale of AKS Bangl
Riders eliminates Bulls and Victorians with a single win
Another bad day has passed for Barisal Bulls, situating in the bottom most position of the point table, they had literally nothing to lose prior to the game but winning it would de
Mushfiq happy at Bulls' performance
Barisal Bulls captain Mushfiqur Rahim is happy that his team found a way to win. He wants to finish AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 with a win. Bulls have won only four out
Bulls hoists fabulous win against Kings
Barisal Bulls, though standing in the bottom of the point table has depicted a wonderful win against Rajshahi Kings in the 36th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They h
Defending champion Comilla Victorians seals a gratifying win against Barisal Bulls
The 32nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League was a clash between the two most below positioned team in the point table – defending champion Comilla Victorians has faced Barisal
Dynamites gather comfortable win to tops the table list
The 29th match of the fourth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was of much importance to Dhaka Dynamites. Standing in the second position of the point table, the Dynamites
Khulna regain top spot on the points table
Khulna Titans get another comprehensive win of 6 wickets over Barisal Bulls and regain top spot on the point table. After the dominating victory of third phase match, they are ride
Mahmudullah leads Titans to a comfortable win
In the 26th match of the fourth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Titans' skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has guided his team towards a comfortable win of 6 wickets again
Live: Barisal won the toss and elected to bat first
Barisal Bulls are going to take on Khulna Titans in the second match of day one of third phase at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.Quick Link- ম্যাচটির বিস্ত