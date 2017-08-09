
Barisal Bulls News
thumb

Barisal won't be able to partake in BPL-5!

The schedule of fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League has been finalized. BPL T20 2017 is slated to get underway from 2 November, which is just 85 days away from now. It was e

thumb

Mushfiqur called Barisal 'beggars', claims Chowdhury

The latest controversy between Barisal Bulls co-owner Abdul Awal Chowdhury and Bangladesh Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has been the talk of the town for last couple of days. Chowdh

thumb

'Barisal Bulls have to apologize to Mushfiqur'

Ismail Haider Mallick, the BPL governing council member secretary, has informed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take necessary steps against the co-owner of Barisal Bu

thumb

Best XI of BPL 2016

Fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2016 came to an end. Dhaka Dynamites triumph title this year by beating Rajshahi Kings by 56 runs in the grand finale of AKS Bangl

thumb

Riders eliminates Bulls and Victorians with a single win

Another bad day has passed for Barisal Bulls, situating in the bottom most position of the point table, they had literally nothing to lose prior to the game but winning it would de

thumb

Mushfiq happy at Bulls&#039; performance

Barisal Bulls captain Mushfiqur Rahim is happy that his team found a way to win. He wants to finish AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 with a win. Bulls have won only four out

thumb

Bulls hoists fabulous win against Kings

Barisal Bulls, though standing in the bottom of the point table has depicted a wonderful win against Rajshahi Kings in the 36th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They h

thumb

Defending champion Comilla Victorians seals a gratifying win against Barisal Bulls

The 32nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League was a clash between the two most below positioned team in the point table – defending champion Comilla Victorians has faced Barisal

thumb

Dynamites gather comfortable win to tops the table list

The 29th match of the fourth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was of much importance to Dhaka Dynamites. Standing in the second position of the point table, the Dynamites

thumb

Khulna regain top spot on the points table

Khulna Titans get another comprehensive win of 6 wickets over Barisal Bulls and regain top spot on the point table. After the dominating victory of third phase match, they are ride

thumb

Mahmudullah leads Titans to a comfortable win

In the 26th match of the fourth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Titans' skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has guided his team towards a comfortable win of 6 wickets again

thumb

Live: Barisal won the toss and elected to bat first

Barisal Bulls are going to take on Khulna Titans in the second match of day one of third phase at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.Quick Link- ম্যাচটির বিস্ত

