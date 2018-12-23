Bangladesh vs Windies 2018 News
Brathwaite ready to risk sanction for the team in 'No-Ball' case
The third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Windies was marred by some controversial decisions ejected by the match officials.[caption id="attachment_111525" align="alignnone"
All did not end well for Bangladesh
There is an old saying. All well that ends well. It did not happen for Bangladesh Cricket team in year 2018. West Indies won the last T20 match by 50 runs and won the three matches
Brathwaite thrashes match official's decisions
Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite poured frustration upon the decisions of match officials which he felt, went against his team in several occasions during the limited over and T20
Umpiring controversy negatively affected Bangladesh: Rhodes
Visiting Windies have clinched the three match T20I series against Bangladesh defeating hosts by 50 runs in the third and final match on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadi
Shakib's 13th Player of the Series award levels Jayasuriya
Shakib Al Hasan has been awarded Player of the Series for the second time in the recently concluded Bangladesh vs Windies bilateral series. He has now 13 Man of the Series awards,
Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 3rd T20I, Dhaka
Windies have sealed the three-match T20I series by 2-1 following 50-run victory in the third and final T20I at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The tourists posted 190
Bangladesh hand T20I series to Windies
Windies have taken the T20I series 2-1 after they rattled Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third T20I in Dhaka. The match had questionable umpiring decisions.[caption id="attachment_11
Live: Bangladesh bowl in T20I decider
Bangladesh have opted to bowl first in the final T20I against Windies at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. This is the last match of the tour.[caption id="attachment_1
Bangladesh's chance to win it all
Yet another Bangladesh-Windies series is set for a decider as the teams will lock horns for the last time on the tour in the third T20I at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mi
Bangladesh, Windies fined for slow over rates
Bangladesh and Windies were fined for the slower over-rates during the second T20I game that happened in Dhaka on Thursday. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: সাকিবদের দ্বিগুণ সাজা পেল উইন্ডিজকে]Bangl
We cannot ask for more from Shakib: Joshi
The three match T20I series between Bangladesh and West Indies are now in level with both teams winning each.[caption id="attachment_111398" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Shakib
Sublime Shakib led team Tigers to series leveler
After getting shocked and awed in the first T20 match of the three-match series injured team tigers bounced back with vengeance riding on brilliant all round performance of sizzlin