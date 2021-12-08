
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021 News
thumb

Pakistan inflict innings defeat despite middle order resistance from Bangladesh

Despite raising hopes in the in the final day of the 2nd test in the two match Test series, Bangladesh had to face defeat. Bangladesh lost the match by an innings and 8 runs agains

thumb

Shakib quickest to 4000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests

Yet another record goes to Shakib Al Hasan's name as the Bangladesh all-rounder reaches 4000 Test runs, taking the fewest matches (59) to complete all-round double of 4000 runs and

thumb

Bangladesh ready to deal with follow-on

Two and a half days were washed away in Dhaka test due to hostile weather, yet host find them in danger of losing the game. At the end of fourth day, Bangladesh team is under inte

thumb

Pakistan eye win on final day of Dhaka Test

Bangladesh lost 7 wicketsfor only 76 runs during day four of Dhaka Test, in reply to Pakistan's total. For visitors bowler Sajid Khan alone grabbed 6 wickets. The 26-year-old Paki

thumb

Team director furious over Bangladeshi pacers' common sense

Former captain and pace bowling all-rounder Khaled Mahmood has questioned the innate intelligence of Bangladesh fast bowlers. He thinks that the pacers are not able to succeed eve

thumb

It was intentional to not bat defensively: Shanto

A large part of the match was washed away in the rain. Even in this situation, Bangladesh is facing defeat in Dhaka Test. During the third session of the fourth day, the Tigers lo

thumb

Bangladesh disappoint Sujon with spin failure

Many blame Bangladesh's fragile batting against fast bowlers for their lack of facing against quality fast bowlers. But there has been a proliferation of quality spinners in the c

thumb

Pakistan's 300 score was surprising: Shanto

Hosts are surprised by 300 runs score fromPakistan in Dhaka Test. Nazmul Hossain Shanto thinks that it is nearly impossible to score 300 runs in less than 100 overs in such a diffi

thumb

Sajid wrecks havoc with a Pakistan victory on the cards

Bangladesh could face innings defeat if they fail to add 25 runs to their first innings score on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan at Mirpur.Sajid Khan celebrates t

thumb

Bangladesh wanted to take 'revenge' in Dhaka Test

After losing the Chattogram Test,Bangladesh were looking to win the Dhaka Test. However, due to the hostileweather, the chances of taking revenge are slim as the third day was also

thumb

Dhaka rain spoils whole of day three

Persistent rain due to cyclone 'Jawad' in the Bay of Bengal has forced a complete washout of the day three's play of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangl

thumb

People asked Papon to cancel Pakistan series

Before the series, both Bangladeshand Pakistan were involved in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament where Pakistanwere flying and Bangladesh were at completely opposite condition

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.