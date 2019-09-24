
Bangladesh T20I tri-series 2019 News
Final abandoned due to rain; Trophy to be shared

The tri-series final between Bangladesh and Afghanistan has been abandoned due to rain. The trophy will be shared as there is no reserve day.Rain played the spoilsports as the matc

Tamim rejects to play in tri-series final

Tamim Iqbal was offered to play in the tri-nation series final against Afghanistan, but the opener believes he is not ready yet to make a return.Bangladesh's vital opener Tamim Iqb

Confident Tigers determined for perfect finish

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns for the last time in the final of the tri-nation series at the Mirpur-Shere-Bangla Stadium.The hosts Bangladesh had an up and down situat

Bangladesh name unchanged squad for final game

Bangladesh have named an unchanged squad for the T20I tri-nation series final against Afghanistan on Tuesday.Bangladesh have finally broken their disastrous 4-0 losing streak again

Afghanistan unsure of Rashid's availability in final

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the game against Bangladesh on Saturday.Afghanistan have been hit with a huge blow as their skippe

Shakib tops Tamim to become leading run-scorer

Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is after playing a match-winning knock of 70 against Afghanistan.Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan led his side

Fearless Shakib breaks streak against Afghanistan

After four defeats in a row against Afghanistan, the hosts have finally managed to win one courtesy of a stunning knock from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.The clash between Ba

It was a blessing to be able to spend time with Mashrafe: Masakadza

Hamilton Masakadza had words full of praise for the Bangladeshi ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza on his farewell speech.Hamilton Masakadza has finally call it a day in International cr

Bangladesh hold a special place in my heart: Masakadza

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave Hamilton Masakadza a farewell gift which includes a picture and an award for his amazing contribution to cricket.Legends never fail to leave the

Masakadza's heroic knock in farewell game wins it for Zimbabwe

Hamilton Masakadza bid farewell in style as his blistering knock guided to a comfortable win against Zimbabwe in the dead-rubber clash.Legends never fail to leave their mark for on

Aminul Islam suffers an injury on debut match

Leg-spinner Aminul Islam has suffered a hand injury on his debut game against Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the T20I tri-nation series.The match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe w

We will play hundred percent aggressive cricket: Mosaddek

Bangladesh will be playing their third match of the T20I tri-nation series against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.Bangladesh started the tri-nation series with a victory over Zimbabwe, but

