Bangladesh T20I tri-series 2019 News
Final abandoned due to rain; Trophy to be shared
The tri-series final between Bangladesh and Afghanistan has been abandoned due to rain. The trophy will be shared as there is no reserve day.Rain played the spoilsports as the matc
Tamim rejects to play in tri-series final
Tamim Iqbal was offered to play in the tri-nation series final against Afghanistan, but the opener believes he is not ready yet to make a return.Bangladesh's vital opener Tamim Iqb
Confident Tigers determined for perfect finish
Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns for the last time in the final of the tri-nation series at the Mirpur-Shere-Bangla Stadium.The hosts Bangladesh had an up and down situat
Bangladesh name unchanged squad for final game
Bangladesh have named an unchanged squad for the T20I tri-nation series final against Afghanistan on Tuesday.Bangladesh have finally broken their disastrous 4-0 losing streak again
Afghanistan unsure of Rashid's availability in final
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan suffered a hamstring injury while fielding during the game against Bangladesh on Saturday.Afghanistan have been hit with a huge blow as their skippe
Shakib tops Tamim to become leading run-scorer
Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is after playing a match-winning knock of 70 against Afghanistan.Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan led his side
Fearless Shakib breaks streak against Afghanistan
After four defeats in a row against Afghanistan, the hosts have finally managed to win one courtesy of a stunning knock from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.The clash between Ba
It was a blessing to be able to spend time with Mashrafe: Masakadza
Hamilton Masakadza had words full of praise for the Bangladeshi ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza on his farewell speech.Hamilton Masakadza has finally call it a day in International cr
Bangladesh hold a special place in my heart: Masakadza
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave Hamilton Masakadza a farewell gift which includes a picture and an award for his amazing contribution to cricket.Legends never fail to leave the
Masakadza's heroic knock in farewell game wins it for Zimbabwe
Hamilton Masakadza bid farewell in style as his blistering knock guided to a comfortable win against Zimbabwe in the dead-rubber clash.Legends never fail to leave their mark for on
Aminul Islam suffers an injury on debut match
Leg-spinner Aminul Islam has suffered a hand injury on his debut game against Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the T20I tri-nation series.The match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe w
We will play hundred percent aggressive cricket: Mosaddek
Bangladesh will be playing their third match of the T20I tri-nation series against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.Bangladesh started the tri-nation series with a victory over Zimbabwe, but