Ashes News
Hazlewood embraces the possibility of rain in Manchester
As the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester moves to a crucial stage, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has expressed his welcoming stance towards the possibility of rain affecting play. The
Ollie Pope likely to miss third Test as Brendon McCullum updates on his shoulder injury
England manager Brendon McCullum said his side will be keeping a close eye on Ollie Pope's shoulder injury as they seek to maintain their Ashes ambitions at Headingley this week.En
Eoin Morgan: Laughable to point the finger at The Hundred
England suffered a 4-0 loss at Ashes Down Under and only a dismal partnership between Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson in the last wicket of the fourth Test in Sydney helped the tou
Women's Ashes 2022: Australia Grace Harris replace injured Beth Mooney in squad
Queensland all-rounder Grace Harris was rewarded for an outstanding WBBL campaign after being included in Australia's Ashes squad ahead of today's T20 opener in Adelaide.Grace Harr
'I'm a good Coach': Chris Silverwood wants to remain England's head coach
Chris Silverwood believes the England Test team is still playing for him and wants the County Championship to be played in the middle of summer to help produce spinners and fast bo
Australian team stop the champagne celebration for Usman Khawaja after beating Ashes 4-0
When the Australian team wanted to throw a champagne celebration, Usman Khawaja backed down. Showing respect for Khawaja, Cummins interrupted the celebration and called Khawaja ove
Ashes: Joe Root wants Chris Silverwood to remain as head coach
Joe Root has thrown its longtime support behind England's contested head coach Chris Silverwood after being rejoined the Hobart squad after recovering from Covid-19.With Root eager
Ashes: Harris out, Khawaja opens for Australia in Ashes 5th Test against England
Travis Head returns to middle order while the attack has yet to be confirmed as Scott Boland has to pass a fitness test.HOBART, Australia (AP) - Marcus Harris was removed from Aust
Ashes: Cummins suggests that Khawaja should keep his spot for the fifth Test
Australia captain Pat Cummins nominated Usman Khawaja After a formidable comeback of two centuries in the SCG, Hobart should keep his place for the ultimate Ashes check.Australia c
Ashes: Justin Langer confirms Josh Hazlewood will miss the fifth Ashes test in Hobart
Josh Hazlewood will miss the final ash test in Hobart as Australia continues to act cautiously to recover from the sideline incurred in the opening game at the Gabba.Hazlewood was
Women's Ashes cricket series has been brought forward and condensed due to COVID-19 restrictions
LONDON: The Women's Ashes series has been brought forward by a week to allow Australia and England to meet quarantine requirements ahead of the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in Marc
Ashes: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley recently fell ill with Covid-19
Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Hockley had tested positive for Covid-19.Sydney: Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley was the