News by Subramaniam Thiluxan
Experienced Names Join Bangladesh Coaching Setup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently announced significant additions to thecoaching staff for the Bangladesh Men's cricket team. David Hemp, the former HighPerformance H
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India ODI side in Caribbean tour
Indian left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is named as the stand-in ODI captain for the upcoming Caribbean tour.India are currently on an outing in Englishsummer. Following
Oshada Fernando replaces covid-19 infected Angelo Mathews in first Test
Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against Australia after being tested positive for COVID-19.Australia are on a long tour
Sri Lanka announce squad for Australia Test series
Sri Lanka named an 18-member squad for the two-match home Test series against Australia which will start on June 29th.Australia are currently on tour to Sri Lanka to play three T20
Sri Lankan fans express gratitude towards Aussies for touring Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan fans expressed gratitude towards the Australian cricket team in the fifth ODI, for touring Sri Lanka in challenging Circumstances.Sri Lankan fans decked in yellow ahead
Sri Lanka to host Australia for full series in June-July
Sri Lanka Cricket released the schedule for the upcoming full home series against Australia which will be played in June and July this year.Sri Lanka are expecting to have a long h
IPL 2022: Super Over, DRS among the new changes by BCCI
BCCI has amended some changes in DRS, Super Over and COVID-19 allowances ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.ipl-2022The brand new edition of the Indian Prem
Sri Lanka announce squad for India Tests
Sri Lanka Cricket included Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three T
BCCI announces groups and venues for IPL 2022
BCCI officially revealed the groups and venues for the IPL 2022, which will be played from March 26th to May 29th.Following the mega auction, BCCI and IPL Governing Council are in
Afif, Mehidy sneak thrilling win after being 45/6
Bangladesh are off to a winning start in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan by beating the visitors by four wickets in the first ODI atChattogram.Afghanistan are curren
Wanindu Hasaranga likely to miss India tour
Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss the entire Indian tour as he is yet to recover from COVID-19.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three
Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is
Indian players Deepak Chahar, and Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka due to multiple injury concerns.Sri Lanka are about to tour Ind
Sri Lanka announce squad for India T20Is
Sri Lanka Cricket named an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India in India, which starts on February 24th.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play thr
India announce squad for Sri Lanka T20Is
BCCI named an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which starts on February 24th.Indian Cricket TeamSri Lanka are about to tour India to play thr
Rohit Sharma named as India's new Test captain
Indian right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma has been named as the new Test captain of India ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.Indian right-handed batsman Virat Kohl
Washington Sundar ruled out of West Indies T20Is
Indian right-arm spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies due to a hamstring injury.Washington Sundar ruled
Hasaranga ruled out of Australia series after infected with COVID-19
Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindi Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Australia after being infected with COVID-19.Sri Lanka are currently in Australia to
SLC introduces bizarre policies for retirement of players
Sri Lanka Cricket has introduced new policies regarding the retirement of players from international cricket and their participation in domestic leagues.Sri Lanka Cricket has intro
IPL 2022: Mega auction likely to happen during February
The mega auction of the Indian Premier League is expected to happen during February 7 and 8 ahead of IPL 2022.BCCI and IPL Governing Council are planning the way forward for the ne
Mahela Jayawardena appointed as consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena has been appointed as the consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams.Sri Lanka Cricket officially revealed that former Sri