Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Subramaniam Thiluxan

Subramaniam Thiluxan

Total post: 1604
News by Subramaniam Thiluxan
thumb

Experienced Names Join Bangladesh Coaching Setup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently announced significant additions to thecoaching staff for the Bangladesh Men's cricket team. David Hemp, the former HighPerformance H

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India ODI side in Caribbean tour

Indian left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is named as the stand-in ODI captain for the upcoming Caribbean tour.India are currently on an outing in Englishsummer. Following

thumb

Oshada Fernando replaces covid-19 infected Angelo Mathews in first Test

Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against Australia after being tested positive for COVID-19.Australia are on a long tour

thumb

Sri Lanka announce squad for Australia Test series

Sri Lanka named an 18-member squad for the two-match home Test series against Australia which will start on June 29th.Australia are currently on tour to Sri Lanka to play three T20

thumb

Sri Lankan fans express gratitude towards Aussies for touring Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan fans expressed gratitude towards the Australian cricket team in the fifth ODI, for touring Sri Lanka in challenging Circumstances.Sri Lankan fans decked in yellow ahead

thumb

Sri Lanka to host Australia for full series in June-July

Sri Lanka Cricket released the schedule for the upcoming full home series against Australia which will be played in June and July this year.Sri Lanka are expecting to have a long h

thumb

IPL 2022: Super Over, DRS among the new changes by BCCI

BCCI has amended some changes in DRS, Super Over and COVID-19 allowances ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.ipl-2022The brand new edition of the Indian Prem

thumb

Sri Lanka announce squad for India Tests

Sri Lanka Cricket included Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three T

thumb

BCCI announces groups and venues for IPL 2022

BCCI officially revealed the groups and venues for the IPL 2022, which will be played from March 26th to May 29th.Following the mega auction, BCCI and IPL Governing Council are in

thumb

Afif, Mehidy sneak thrilling win after being 45/6

Bangladesh are off to a winning start in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan by beating the visitors by four wickets in the first ODI atChattogram.Afghanistan are curren

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga likely to miss India tour

Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss the entire Indian tour as he is yet to recover from COVID-19.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three

thumb

Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

Indian players Deepak Chahar, and Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka due to multiple injury concerns.Sri Lanka are about to tour Ind

thumb

Sri Lanka announce squad for India T20Is

Sri Lanka Cricket named an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India in India, which starts on February 24th.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play thr

thumb

India announce squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

BCCI named an 18-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which starts on February 24th.Indian Cricket TeamSri Lanka are about to tour India to play thr

thumb

Rohit Sharma named as India's new Test captain

Indian right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma has been named as the new Test captain of India ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.Indian right-handed batsman Virat Kohl

thumb

Washington Sundar ruled out of West Indies T20Is

Indian right-arm spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies due to a hamstring injury.Washington Sundar ruled

thumb

Hasaranga ruled out of Australia series after infected with COVID-19

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindi Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Australia after being infected with COVID-19.Sri Lanka are currently in Australia to

thumb

SLC introduces bizarre policies for retirement of players

Sri Lanka Cricket has introduced new policies regarding the retirement of players from international cricket and their participation in domestic leagues.Sri Lanka Cricket has intro

thumb

IPL 2022: Mega auction likely to happen during February

The mega auction of the Indian Premier League is expected to happen during February 7 and 8 ahead of IPL 2022.BCCI and IPL Governing Council are planning the way forward for the ne

thumb

Mahela Jayawardena appointed as consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena has been appointed as the consultant coach for Sri Lanka national cricket teams.Sri Lanka Cricket officially revealed that former Sri

