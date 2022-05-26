News by Nishat Jahid
Babar Azam compares Abdullah Shafique with 2 greatest legends of all time
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that he likes the style of hitting the opener Abdullah Shafique and said that they usually compare him to Kane Williamson and Rahul Dravid
IPL 2022: Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans 62nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Ch
BAN v SL: Sri Lanka concentrated on testing in Bangladesh despite trouble at home
The first test of the series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, gets underway at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.Sri Lanka's cricketers are hoping to ta
Kashmir Premier League: Sarfaraz Ahmed joins Kotli Lions for the second season
KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has joined Kotli Lions for the forthcoming second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) here on Tuesday.Kashmir Premier League
Brandon McCullum favors a leading contender for England's next Test coach
New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum has emerged as the favorite to become England's next Test coach, according to local reports.England are expected to finally announce a successor
BBL: BBL Record holder Chris Lynn axed by Brisbane Heats
Chris Lynn's 11-year association with Brisbane Heat has come to an end, the club announced on Wednesday (May 11). Heat confirmed the 32-year-old won't be offered a new contract aft
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan Tests positive for Covid-19 and miss out the first Test against Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ruling him out of the first test against Sri Lanka which begins May 15 in Chattogram.Shakib wa
IPL 2022: match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, dream11 prediction, Fantasy cricket
The 58th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played in the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, India.In the 58th game o
Ex Pakistan Skipper Rashid Latif has been appointed Kashmir Premier League Director Cricket Operations
Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) director of cricket operations, it was announced on Monday.In his official statement,
Multan is proving to be a likely venue for hosting the West Indies ODI Series in June
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to move the upcoming Pakistan-West Indies ODI series from Rawalpindi to Multan in the coming weeks due to political uncertainty in and
IPL 2022: Match 57: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 57th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India.According t
IPL 2022: Match 46: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India.Sunrisers Hyder
IPL 2022: match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, dream11 prediction, Fantasy cricket
The 44th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be played in the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, India.According to the s
IPL 2022: Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy cricket
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, India.Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Royal
IPL 2022: match 41: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, dream11 prediction, Fantasy cricket
The 41st Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.In the 41st game of the Indian
The Gulbadin Naib Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Gulbadin Naib (born March 16, 1991) is an Afghan cricketer. Naib is a right-handed batsman who bowls fast-medium with his right arm. In April 2019, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (A
Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal
Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick
The Shapoor Zadran Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Shapoor Zadran is an Afghan professional cricketer who was born on January 1, 1985 in Logar province. He's a big, left-arm, fast bowler who bowls pretty fast.Shapoor Zadran is a cr
IPL 2022: Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy cricket
The 36th match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, India.Royal Challengers Bang
The Asghar Afghan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Asghar Afghan is a cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He has been part of the team since 2009 and has enjoyed a successful period with the squad. Asghar