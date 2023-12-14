News by Cricket Passion
Shan Masood congratulates Babar Azam on reaching special milestone in Test cricket
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved a significant milestone by playing his 50th Test match of his career against Australia in the opening Test that began today.The firs
Here are complete squads of all six teams after PSL 9 Draft
The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have signed eighteen players each. Each team's players were divided into Platinum, Diamo
Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship
“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m
New Zealand announce squad for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024
All-rounder Oscar Jackson will captain a 15-man New Zealand squad at the 2024 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa in January and February.New Zealand Cricket has announ
West Indies vs England 2nd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The West Indies, playing at home, will face the undermanned England team in the second T20I on Thursday.After a convincing win in the series opener in Barbados, the West Indies tea
South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, December 14. The venue for the clash is the New Wanderers Stadium in
Shan Masood name Karachi King's new captain for PSL 9
Left-handed batsman Shan Masood has been named captain of Karachi Kings for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), just days after he was named Test captain of the nat
Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach
Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from
SLC appoints new selection committee for two years and appoints Upul Tharanga as chairman
Sri Lanka Cricket announced the formation of a new "cricket selection committee" to select national teams for the next two years, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.Sri
Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as vice captain of Pakistan Test team
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Media Director Aalia Rasheed has announced that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test cricket tea
BCCI recommended Mohammad Shami for Arjuna Award, Reports
Mohammed Shami has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, the country's second highest sporting honor, following his exploits in the 2023 World Cup campaign. Shami was one of India
Pakistan announce their playing XI for first Test against Australia
Pakistan confirms two Test debutants in its starting XI for the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Perth starting December 14.Pakistan have announced the pl
BCCI announces 15-member squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 12) announced the India U-19 squad for the Tri-Series in South Africa and the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024.On
Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Zimbabwe next face Ireland in a three-match ODI series. After losing to Ireland at the start of the T20I series, Zimbabwe are now aiming for a comeback in the ODIs.Zimbabwe will fa
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers BBL 13 Match 7, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Melbourne Stars will look to get back to winning ways against the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. The game will be played at the MCG and is a D/N affair.Game 7 of the Big Bash Le
Zimbabwe name16 member squad for Ireland ODI Series
Zimbabwe have named their 16-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Ireland starting on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe have named a new sq
Colombo to hosts Zimbabwe for six white-ball games in January
Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka in January 2024. It will be both teams' first bilateral T20I series in Sri Lanka as well as their first ODI series on the
West Indies vs England 1st T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After the West Indies won the crucial ODI against England in Barbados on Saturday evening, the same teams will face each other in the first T20I at Kensington Oval on Tuesday eveni
Virat Kohli becomes most searched cricketer in all time of Google history
Team India's superstar batsman Virat Kohli is officially the most searched cricketer in Google's 25-year history. The search engine giant also confirmed this with a special video o
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo