The new T20 league is starting before the BPL

Bangladesh's only T20 league, the BPL, often sees local players missing out due to the influx of foreign players in the playing XI. However, this concern is finally being addressed. The BCB has announced the launch of a new T20 league, dedicated to providing local players more opportunities to showcase their talent. This new league is set to begin on December 11, ahead of the upcoming BPL season." #BCB #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam