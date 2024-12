Tamim's explosive 65 with 11 boundaries at nearly 200 strike rate: 50th T20 fifty makes history

Finally, Tamim Iqbal delighted his fans with an inspiring knock. His bat produced a flurry of boundaries, sending the ball across the ropes 12 times with a mix of fours and sixes. Batting at an impressive strike rate of nearly 200, Tamim left his supporters in awe. This remarkable innings also marked a new milestone in his career as he reached his 50th T20 fifty. A performance to cherish for his fans!