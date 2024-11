Tamim came, saw, and conquered with a six

Tamim Iqbal arrived, played, and smashed a six—an exaggeration, perhaps, but not entirely untrue. Known for his textbook-perfect batting, Tamim leaves an impression with even a single well-timed shot. On Monday, he defended, left deliveries, and missed a few, but what lingers in memory is that stunning six and the elegant straight drive at the start. Moments like these define Tamim’s class. #TamimIqbal #BangladeshCricket #BPL