Shoriful's favorite Shakib-Tamim both

In recent years, a clear divide has emerged among fans of Bangladesh cricket, particularly between supporters of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. For some, Shakib is the world's best all-rounder, while others cheer for Tamim, the nation's top opener. Choosing one favorite is easy for fans, but for the players who share the dressing room with both stars, making a selection becomes a challenging task. #shorifulislam #shakibalhasan #tamimiqbal