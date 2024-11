Shanto is a smart boy; shocked by this decision

Nannu expressed surprise at Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to step down as captain, describing him as a smart young player. He emphasized that the BCB should consider discussing this with him, noting that excessive criticism can impact a player's game. Nannu believes the board needs to address this to ensure a supportive environment for Shanto's continued growth.