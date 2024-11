Shakib's return tougher than Tamim, Imrul can return to team: Riasad

According to Riasad Azim, Shakib Al Hasan's return to the national team may be more challenging than Tamim's. He commented that Shakib's recent issues didn't happen overnight, hinting at ongoing concerns regarding discipline. Riasad also mentioned the possibility of Imrul Kayes making a comeback to the squad. #shakibalhasan #riasadazim #tamimiqbal