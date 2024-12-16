Shakib's international recognition; Given indoor facility to work on bowling

Shakib Al Hasan is currently facing the challenge of overcoming a ban on his bowling action. His bowling action was found to be flawed, and as a result, he is no longer allowed to bowl in official cricket matches. This marks a significant setback in his career as a bowler, which is a major part of his identity as an all-rounder. For now, Shakib's role has been limited to that of a batter, with no immediate prospects of returning to bowling in recognized cricket.