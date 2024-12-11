Shakib's all-round brilliance: Stellar bowling and a blazing 250 strike rate finish secure victory

With a fiery knock and match-winning innings, Shakib Al Hasan proved to be the unofficial captain, leading by example even without the armband. Representing Galle Marvels in the SL T10 League, he showcased exceptional form with the ball as well. Against Kandy Bolts, Shakib's lively presence on the field, encouraging teammates with applause and smiles, highlighted his energy and leadership. A true all-round performance from a spirited Shakib!