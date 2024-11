Shakib declares: 'Let the Game Begin!'

Shakib Al Hasan couldn’t play his farewell Test at home, but he’s all set to return to action in Abu Dhabi. The star all-rounder has officially announced his participation in the T10 League, echoing his iconic phrase, "Khela Hobe" (Let the game begin). Fans are abuzz on social media, eagerly awaiting his debut for the Bangla Tigers on November 21. #ShakibAlHasan #BanglaTigers #T10League #BangladeshCricket