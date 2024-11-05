Shakib-Babar-Kohli will play in the same team, possibility of Afro-Asia Cup return after 17 years

The dream of seeing Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli, and Babar Azam play together in one team might soon become a reality, as the Afro-Asia Cup is back in discussion after 17 years. The Africa Cricket Association has increased the likelihood of this tournament happening again, with the final decision now awaiting a green signal from the Asian Cricket Council. Fans from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan are eagerly anticipating this historic event. #ShakibAlHasan #ViratKohli #AfroAsiaCup #BabarAzam