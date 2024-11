Saifuddin's magic in bat-ball; The winner is declared midway through the match

Mohammad Saifuddin’s all-round performance has been instrumental in leading Bangladesh to the semifinals of the Hong Kong International Sixes. In the fourth quarterfinal match against the UAE, Saifuddin’s explosive batting and impactful bowling carried the momentum from previous games, taking Bangladesh to the next round with ease. #MohammadSaifuddin #BangladeshCricket #HongKongSixes