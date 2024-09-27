
  • Rajshahi and Chittagong's old teams have returned to the BPL; Comilla will not be participating, and a new team from Dhaka is coming: Faruk
Rajshahi and Chittagong's old teams have returned to the BPL; Comilla will not be participating, and a new team from Dhaka is coming: Faruk

In a recent announcement, Faruk shared exciting news for BPL fans: the return of the historic teams from Rajshahi and Chittagong! While the Comilla team will be absent this season, a brand-new team from Dhaka is set to make its debut. This shake-up promises to bring fresh competition and thrilling matches to the Bangladesh Premier League. Stay tuned for more updates on team lineups and the upcoming season! #BPL #Rajshahi #Chittagong #Comilla #Dhaka #Cricket #BangladeshPremierLeague

