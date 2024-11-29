Pakistan stands firm: PCB's conditions could oust India!

Pakistan, the host of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, has been preparing extensively for the tournament, investing millions in stadium renovations and other arrangements. However, tensions arise as India pushes for a hybrid model, insisting on playing its matches at an alternate venue outside Pakistan. This demand echoes the recent Asia Cup, where Pakistan hosted the tournament, but several matches were shifted to Sri Lanka under a similar hybrid arrangement. The debate intensifies as PCB and BCCI stand firm on their respective stances, making the tournament’s organization uncertain. #PCB #BCCI #ICCChampionsTrophy #CricketControversy #PakistanCricket