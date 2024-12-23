Not 'Weak,' but balanced and unstoppable: Star-studded Rajshahi ready to surprise

Unstoppable Rajshahi! Just a few days ago, fans saw the team as a laughingstock. It’s hard to blame them—right after the draft, Rajshahi appeared weak, especially with its foreign recruits. The team had only picked two overseas players: Pakistan's Saad Nasim and Sri Lanka's Lahiru Samarakoon, leaving fans disappointed. Despite having the option, they refrained from adding more players immediately, claiming they were searching for top-tier international talent. Now, Rajshahi has given their supporters a reason to cheer. The franchise recently announced that, if all goes as planned, Pakistan's Mohammad Haris will join them for the entire season. Additionally, they’ve signed Bilal Khan, the successful Omani pacer from the last BPL. With these strategic moves, Rajshahi looks ready to surprise everyone this season.