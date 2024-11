Mustafiz wants Dhaka Capitals like a family

Mustafizur Rahman expressed his desire to foster a family-like atmosphere within the Dhaka Capitals team. He hopes that the relationships will be as close as those with a spouse, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie among teammates. Mustafiz sees Shakib and all the other players as part of one big family, which he believes will contribute positively to their performance in the upcoming BPL 2025 season. #MustafizurRahman #DhakaCapitals #BPL2025