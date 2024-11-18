Litton, Zakir, and Ankon Shine with the Bat; Voluntarily Leave the Field

In a warm-up match in the West Indies, Bangladesh's three wicketkeeper-batters—Litton Das, Zakir Ali Anik, and Mahidul Islam Ankon—showed promising form with the bat. All three made solid starts but voluntarily retired to give their teammates opportunities. While the middle order provided some confidence, the opening pair struggled once again. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz declared the innings before the end of Day 1, and Hasan Mahmud impressed with his bowling in the late stages. #HasanMahmud #LittonDas #BangladeshCricket