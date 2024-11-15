Kohli's look alike Arman wants to host Him with a Mezban Feast; There is no objection to calling Daraz Kohli or Kohli Pro Max

Arman, the popular lookalike of Virat Kohli, dreams of treating the Indian cricket star to a traditional Bengali Mezban feast. Whether he's called "Daraz Kohli" or "Kohli Pro Max," he takes it all in good humor, embracing his uncanny resemblance to the cricket legend. Arman’s wish reflects his admiration for Kohli and a unique way to celebrate their connection. #ViratKohli #Arman #Mezban