Finally Rubel got a team in BPL

Despite being the most successful pacer in BPL history, Rubel Hossain went undrafted in the BPL draft. This sparked significant discussion and criticism regarding the selection process. However, BDcrictime confirms that Rubel is in advanced talks with Khulna Tigers, meaning if all goes well, this accomplished pacer will be seen in Khulna's jersey in the upcoming BPL 2025. #RubelHossain #BPL2025 #KhulnaTigers #BangladeshCricket