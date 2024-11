Dinesh Karthik calls his friend Shakib a great

The Nidahas Trophy final was a turning point in Dinesh Karthik's career and remains one of the most memorable moments of his life. However, Karthik doesn’t view Bangladesh as a rival nation. For the Indian legend, Bangladesh holds a treasure trove of fond memories. Beyond his iconic last-over heroics, he shares a great bond with Bangladeshi players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Litton Das. #ShakibAlHasan #DineshKarthik #BangladeshCricket #NidahasTrophy