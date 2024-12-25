Chattogram honors july movement on practice jersey; Sylhet pays tribute to martyrs

At first glance, it’s hard to miss—Chattogram Kings have highlighted the spirit of the July Movement in their practice kit. A photograph from Chattogram’s New Market area, widely shared on social media, captures the essence depicted on the kit. The image showcases the massive gathering on August 3, with Bangladesh’s flag waving proudly above the crowd. For those familiar with the historic memory, the Chattogram practice kit is bound to evoke a sense of nostalgia.