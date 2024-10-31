BPL starts on 30th December, final on 7th February

The schedule for the 11th season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has finally been confirmed. During the 15th board meeting on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) discussed and decided on several key issues. In addition to finalizing the BPL schedule, BCB announced the installation of state-of-the-art gym facilities at the league’s three venues. To improve fan experience, an e-ticketing system will also be introduced, aiming to reduce ticketing hassles. #bpl2025 #bangladeshcricket #bcb