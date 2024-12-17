Bijoy's century after hitting a six, fell on the ground in happiness; 101 runs with 10 fours and 5 sixes

Anamul Haque Bijoy reached his century in spectacular fashion, smashing a six off Iqbal Imon's fifth delivery in the 20th over. Overwhelmed with joy, Bijoy collapsed to the ground in celebration. Rising quickly, he embraced captain Nurul Hasan Sohan, who had ensured Bijoy retained the strike to achieve his milestone. Bijoy's love and gratitude were evident in the heartfelt hug with his skipper. His innings, adorned with 10 fours and 5 sixes, was capped off with a radiant smile, truly a "Bijoy" (victory) moment for the batter.