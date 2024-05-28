Pakistan Cricket Team | News, Players, Fixture and Result
TEST 441
ODI 936
T20 189
See All
T20I
9th Jun 2024, 2:30 PM
Match 19, New York, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
INDVS
PAK
Match yet to begin
T20I
11th Jun 2024, 2:30 PM
Match 22, New York, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
PAKVS
CAN
Match yet to begin
View All
T20I
21st Apr 2024, 2:30 PM
3rd T20I, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
PAKVS
NZ
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
T20I
20th Apr 2024, 2:30 PM
2nd T20I, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
PAKVS
NZ
Pakistan won by 7 wickets