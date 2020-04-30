Zulqarnain Haider News
'Umar Akmal brought drinks for us and had told me to underperform'
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal's three-year suspension for not reporting the approach by the bookies has not surprised the former Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Zulqarnain Haider."No
Decamped Pakistan Keeper Zulqarnain to comeback to international cricket
Pakistani cricketer by the name of Zulqarnain Haider has been clearly out of touch with the bat-ball game for almost a decade ago, as he last featured for the team in 2010.However,