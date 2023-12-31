
zubayr hamza News
thumb

Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series

The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z

thumb

Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India

South Africa won the Boxing DayTest against India. They beat India by an innings due to the domination of thebowlers. However, despite winning the match, the Proteas received bad n

thumb

Temba Bavuma ruled out of second Test against India

South Africa blew away India inthe first Test of the series at Centurion on Boxing Day Test. The Proteas beatIndia by an innings and 32 runs in three days. However, South Africa re

thumb

The zubayr hamza Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Zubayr Hamza (born June 19, 1995) is a South African cricketer. He made his Test debut for the South Africa cricket team in January 2019, becoming South Africa's 100th Tes

