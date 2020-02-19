Zoravar Singh News
Yuvraj Singh set to star in a web series
Former India's flamboyant cricketer Yuvraj Singh is all set to start new innings in his career as he is set to make acting debut in a web series along with his brother Zoravar Sing
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝
|
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝