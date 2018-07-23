Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2018 News
Pakistan set world record of most five match clean sweeps
Hosts Zimbabwe’s misery ran along with the time as Pakistan ended the five match series with a complete white wash. Starting the last match with four nil up, the touring team accom
Fakhar Zaman breaks Viv's record scoring fastest 1000 ODI runs
Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in one-day international (ODI) history.On Sunday, Zaman achieved the feat against Zimbabwe
Fakhar's fantastic double ton fixes up massive win for Pakistan
Pakistan’s 28 year old opener Fakhar Zaman blazed to score the first double hundred in one day international cricket for the country, helped his side to secure a massive 244 runs w
Fiery Fakhar guides Pakistan to easy win against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe were once again totally outclassed by Pakistan in their second one-day international of the series as opener Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten century lifted his side to achieve a c
Pakistan scroll to a 201-run win
Pakistan commenced to the five match one day series against Zimbabwe with a crushing win of 201 runs in Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Utter domination in both innings resembled str