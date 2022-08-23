Zimbabwe vs India 2022 News
India whitewash Zimbabwe with a thrilling win in last ODI
Zimbabwe have given India a toughtest in the last ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (August 21) in Harare.But in the end, they lost by 13 runs as well as the series by 3-0. A
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad
India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe
Sundar ruled out of Zimbabwe series
India all-rounder WashingtonSundar has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour due to a left shoulder injurysustained during the Royal London One Day Cup, according to news agency PTI.
2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe: Kaia predicts series win against India
Zimbabwe top-order batsmanInnocent Kaia has predicted that his team will beat India in the upcomingthree-match ODI series by 2-1. Recently, Zimbabwe have won theT20 and ODI series
Top players missing as Zimbabwe announce squad for India series
Zimbabwe have announced a 17-memberteam for the ODI series against India starting from August 18. Zimbabwe's starcricketers could not return to this important series due to injurie
KL Rahul returns to India team, replaces Dhawan as captain
KL Rahul has been named the 16thmember of India's team to travel to Zimbabwe for three One-Day Internationals(ODIs) from August 18 to 22. Rahul will also captain the team, with Shi
Sohan undergoes successful surgery in Singapore, Asia Cup participation in doubt
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsmanNurul Hasan Sohan has to undergo surgery due to an injury which he sustainedduring the recent tour of Zimbabwe. So the cricketer's addition tothe na
Kohli reveals when he'll return for national team again
The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match ODI series againstZimbabwe. After West Indies, Virat Kohli has been rested again for the Zim
No Kohli in India squad for Zimbabwe tour
India have finally announced thesquad for the tour of Zimbabwe without Virat Kohli. The idea of sending Kohlion a tour of Zimbabwe to bring him back to form, the selectors did no
I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli: Styris on Kohli's inclusion in Zimbabwe series
Former New Zealand all-rounder ScottStyris thinks that if Virat Kohli scores a hundred against Zimbabwe in thelimited-overs series, it won’t change the present situation much. Indi