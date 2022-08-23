
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Zimbabwe vs India 2022
Zimbabwe vs India 2022 News
thumb

India whitewash Zimbabwe with a thrilling win in last ODI

Zimbabwe have given India a toughtest in the last ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (August 21) in Harare.But in the end, they lost by 13 runs as well as the series by 3-0. A

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

thumb

Sundar ruled out of Zimbabwe series

India all-rounder WashingtonSundar has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour due to a left shoulder injurysustained during the Royal London One Day Cup, according to news agency PTI.

thumb

2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe: Kaia predicts series win against India

Zimbabwe top-order batsmanInnocent Kaia has predicted that his team will beat India in the upcomingthree-match ODI series by 2-1. Recently, Zimbabwe have won theT20 and ODI series

thumb

Top players missing as Zimbabwe announce squad for India series

Zimbabwe have announced a 17-memberteam for the ODI series against India starting from August 18. Zimbabwe's starcricketers could not return to this important series due to injurie

thumb

KL Rahul returns to India team, replaces Dhawan as captain

KL Rahul has been named the 16thmember of India's team to travel to Zimbabwe for three One-Day Internationals(ODIs) from August 18 to 22. Rahul will also captain the team, with Shi

thumb

Sohan undergoes successful surgery in Singapore, Asia Cup participation in doubt

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsmanNurul Hasan Sohan has to undergo surgery due to an injury which he sustainedduring the recent tour of Zimbabwe. So the cricketer's addition tothe na

thumb

Kohli reveals when he'll return for national team again

The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) announced the squad for the three-match ODI series againstZimbabwe. After West Indies, Virat Kohli has been rested again for the Zim

thumb

No Kohli in India squad for Zimbabwe tour

India have finally announced thesquad for the tour of Zimbabwe without Virat Kohli. The idea of ​​sending Kohlion a tour of Zimbabwe to bring him back to form, the selectors did no

thumb

I think it is a lose-lose for Kohli: Styris on Kohli's inclusion in Zimbabwe series

Former New Zealand all-rounder ScottStyris thinks that if Virat Kohli scores a hundred against Zimbabwe in thelimited-overs series, it won’t change the present situation much. Indi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.