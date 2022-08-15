Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022 News
2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe: Kaia predicts series win against India
Zimbabwe top-order batsmanInnocent Kaia has predicted that his team will beat India in the upcomingthree-match ODI series by 2-1. Recently, Zimbabwe have won theT20 and ODI series
Bangladesh to wait till last moment for injured Nurul Hasan Sohan
Nurul Hasan Sohan was made thecaptain of the Bangladesh team in the T20 series against Zimbabwe. However, thewicket-keeper batsman could not finish the series. He was ruled out of
Bijoy believes Bangladesh can do well in Asia Cup
Bangladesh have been performingpoorly in T20 cricket for a long time. After winning the series against NewZealand before the last World Cup, the Tigers could not win any series. Wi
In the second match, we were nervous: Bijoy
Bangladesh ODI team have beenshowing magnificent performances for the past few years. After winning theseries 2-1 in South Africa, they whitewashed West Indies at their home. Thatt
Bangladesh's goal is to score 350 runs in ODIs
Bangladesh team play most oftheir matches in Mirpur. The wicket of the 'Home of Cricket' is slow-paced, sothe spinners get assistance here. Batters find it difficult to score runs,
Everyone would have accepted if we lost to India or Australia: Tamim
In recent times, the success inBangladesh cricket is only the performance of the ODI team. When the same ODIteam loses a series against a comparatively weaker team like Zimbabwe, i
I like to rotate the strike: Afif
Bangladesh all-rounder AfifHossain is only 22 years old, but it seems that he has been batting for manyyears. This in-form cricketer has become Bangladesh's trump card in limitedov
Afif feels 'no pressure' as finisher
Bangladesh cricketer Afif Hossainhas made batting under pressure a habit. This young all-rounder of the nationalteam got a small opportunity always to contribute with the ball. On
When you have lost games scoring 300, 250 looks like 200: Tamim
The Tigers lost the first matchof the ODI series even after scoring 303 runs. Zimbabwe also chased the targetof 291 runs in the second match. However, Bangladesh won by a huge marg
Bowlers help Bangladesh to crash Zimbabwe in the last ODI
Bangladesh have outplayedZimbabwe in all sectors to finish the tour on a high note. They beat the hostsby a big margin of 105 runs in the last ODI of the three-match ODI series onW
Toss: Zimbabwe bowl first in dead rubber, Mustafizur returns to Bangladesh XI
Zimbabwe have won the toss andelected to bowl first against the visitors Bangladesh in a dead rubber match atHarare Sports Club on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already cli
Bangladesh fined 40 percent of match fee for slow over-rate
After the ODI series defeat toZimbabwe, another bad news has hit the Tiger camp. Cricket's highest governingbody, International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Bangladesh cricketer