Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022 News
2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe: Kaia predicts series win against India

Zimbabwe top-order batsmanInnocent Kaia has predicted that his team will beat India in the upcomingthree-match ODI series by 2-1. Recently, Zimbabwe have won theT20 and ODI series

Bangladesh to wait till last moment for injured Nurul Hasan Sohan

Nurul Hasan Sohan was made thecaptain of the Bangladesh team in the T20 series against Zimbabwe. However, thewicket-keeper batsman could not finish the series. He was ruled out of

Bijoy believes Bangladesh can do well in Asia Cup

Bangladesh have been performingpoorly in T20 cricket for a long time. After winning the series against NewZealand before the last World Cup, the Tigers could not win any series. Wi

In the second match, we were nervous: Bijoy

Bangladesh ODI team have beenshowing magnificent performances for the past few years. After winning theseries 2-1 in South Africa, they whitewashed West Indies at their home. Thatt

Bangladesh's goal is to score 350 runs in ODIs

Bangladesh team play most oftheir matches in Mirpur. The wicket of the 'Home of Cricket' is slow-paced, sothe spinners get assistance here. Batters find it difficult to score runs,

Everyone would have accepted if we lost to India or Australia: Tamim

In recent times, the success inBangladesh cricket is only the performance of the ODI team. When the same ODIteam loses a series against a comparatively weaker team like Zimbabwe, i

I like to rotate the strike: Afif

Bangladesh all-rounder AfifHossain is only 22 years old, but it seems that he has been batting for manyyears. This in-form cricketer has become Bangladesh's trump card in limitedov

Afif feels 'no pressure' as finisher

Bangladesh cricketer Afif Hossainhas made batting under pressure a habit. This young all-rounder of the nationalteam got a small opportunity always to contribute with the ball. On

When you have lost games scoring 300, 250 looks like 200: Tamim

The Tigers lost the first matchof the ODI series even after scoring 303 runs. Zimbabwe also chased the targetof 291 runs in the second match. However, Bangladesh won by a huge marg

Bowlers help Bangladesh to crash Zimbabwe in the last ODI

Bangladesh have outplayedZimbabwe in all sectors to finish the tour on a high note. They beat the hostsby a big margin of 105 runs in the last ODI of the three-match ODI series onW

Toss: Zimbabwe bowl first in dead rubber, Mustafizur returns to Bangladesh XI

Zimbabwe have won the toss andelected to bowl first against the visitors Bangladesh in a dead rubber match atHarare Sports Club on Wednesday (August 10). The hosts have already cli

Bangladesh fined 40 percent of match fee for slow over-rate

After the ODI series defeat toZimbabwe, another bad news has hit the Tiger camp. Cricket's highest governingbody, International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Bangladesh cricketer

