Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2021 News
Live: Zim win toss again, opt to bat first
Zimbabwe have won the toss for the third successive time and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20I at Harare Sports Club.After Bangladesh's domina
Soumya, Shamim star in Bangladesh's series win
Bangladesh have overcome Zimbabwe threat to seal series 2-1, chasing down 194 in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club.This is Bangladesh's second-best successful chase in T20Is. Th
'Supernatural' incident in Zim vs Ban T20I, Ashraful explains the reason
A strange incident happened in the second match of the three-match T20 series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. While Bangladesh’s Mohammad Saifuddin was batting, the middle stump s
Old ankle injury continues to frustrate Mustafizur
Bangladesh star pacer Mustafizur Rahman suffered an injury at the start of the Zimbabwe tour. In the last match of the ODI series, he played with full rhythm, but before the end of
Riyad blames poor batting and fielding for loss
Bangladesh tasted their first defeat in the Zimbabwe tour with the loss in the second T20I against the hosts on Friday (July 23). In the match, Bangladesh’s fielding was below par
Bangladesh set unique record with Australia, Pakistan
Bangladesh's eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I has taken them to a rare feat that had been achieved by only two teams before.It was Bangladesh's 100th T20I on Thursd
Zimbabwe bounce back to level series
Zimbabwe have picked up their first win of the series against Bangladesh, beating them by 23 runs in the second T20I to level three-match series 1-1.Just in a space of one day, Ban
Fielding brilliance, Soumya-Naim stand earn easy win for Tigers
Bangladesh have trounced Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the first of three T20Is at Harare Sports Club to mark their 100th T20I milestone.Bangladesh became the ninth nation to play 100 T
Raza named captain for Bangladesh T20Is
Zimbabwe have named a young squad to face Bangladesh in the three T20Is beginning on Thursday (July 22).Brendan Taylor has been rested ahead of the team's upcoming tours of Ireland
Tamim, Mushfiqur set to miss Australia series
Bangladesh are set to miss two of their senior-most players - Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim - in the upcoming home T20I series against Australia.A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
Riyad playing his 200th ODI, Tamim goes past Mashrafe
Mahmudullah Riyad has made his 200th appearance for Bangladesh in ODIs, becoming the fifth player to do so.Mahmudullah needed three matches to complete his 'double century' before
Live: Fizz fit to play as Bangladesh bowl first
Series-winners Bangladesh have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.Bangladesh sealed the series in the last match, t