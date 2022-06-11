Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2022 News
Debutant Masood, Najibullah star in Afghanistan's win
Afghanistan have started the T20Iseries with a win again against Zimbabwe after their dominance in the ODI serieswhich they won by 3-0. They beat the hosts by 6 wickets on Saturday
Muzarabani back in Zimbabwe T20I squad
Zimbabwe have named a 15-membersquad on Friday (June 10) for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan athome. They have lost the recently-concluded ODI series by 3-0 against th
Afghanistan appoint Umar Gul as bowling coach
Former Pakistan fast bowler UmarGul has been appointed full-time bowling coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB). Gul will start this new chapter with the upcoming tour of Zimb