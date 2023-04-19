
Zimbabawe News
thumb

Gary Ballance announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Gary Ballance, the former Yorkshire and England cricketer who recently restarted his career in his native Zimbabwe, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with imme

thumb

Zimbabwe after 18 years hosting India and Bangladesh ahead of tour to Australia

Zimbabwe faces a busy two months with incoming tours from Bangladesh and India and a visit to Australia after 18 years.Zimbabwe's qualification for the T20 World Cup this year has

thumb

ZIM vs BAN: Bangladesh tours Zimbabwe for white ball series in July-August

The Bangladesh cricket team is expected to tour Zimbabwe in July and August 2022 to play three matches of One Day International (ODI) and three matches of Twenty20 International (T

