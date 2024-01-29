
Zia-ur-Rehman News
thumb

Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye

thumb

Afghanistan pick Noor Ahmad in ODI squad for Pakistan series, Rashid Khan returns

Afghanistan has named a 18-membersquad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which will becontested in Sri Lanka from 22 to 26 August.Rashid Khan is in the team

