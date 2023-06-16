
thumb

Dates for inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10 announced

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), inassociation with T Ten Global Sports, has announced the eagerly awaited ZimAfro T10 will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29July.A

thumb

England cricketer Gary Ballance all set to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket

Gary Ballance, 33, has signed atwo-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) that would allow him to play bothinternational and provincial cricket in his own country after amicably

thumb

Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman

Greg Barclay has beenoverwhelmingly re-elected to a second two-year term as the Independent Chair ofthe International Cricket Council (ICC).After Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thechairman

thumb

Harare to host whole of Zimbabwe-Bangladesh series

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has released the tour itinerary for a full series versus Bangladesh in July.The series includes a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. All the matches will be pl

thumb

BCB hopeful of Zimbabwe tour despite lockdown

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hopeful that the Zimbabwe series will be played on time despite uncertainty looming over the tour. The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is in talks with

thumb

Uncertainty looming over Bangladesh's tour to Zimbabwe

Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe has been hinging into uncertainty as Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities in the count

