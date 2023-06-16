ZC News
Dates for inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10 announced
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), inassociation with T Ten Global Sports, has announced the eagerly awaited ZimAfro T10 will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29July.A
England cricketer Gary Ballance all set to represent Zimbabwe in international cricket
Gary Ballance, 33, has signed atwo-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) that would allow him to play bothinternational and provincial cricket in his own country after amicably
Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman
Greg Barclay has beenoverwhelmingly re-elected to a second two-year term as the Independent Chair ofthe International Cricket Council (ICC).After Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thechairman
Harare to host whole of Zimbabwe-Bangladesh series
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has released the tour itinerary for a full series versus Bangladesh in July.The series includes a Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. All the matches will be pl
BCB hopeful of Zimbabwe tour despite lockdown
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hopeful that the Zimbabwe series will be played on time despite uncertainty looming over the tour. The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is in talks with
Uncertainty looming over Bangladesh's tour to Zimbabwe
Bangladesh men’s national cricket team’s tour of Zimbabwe has been hinging into uncertainty as Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities in the count