Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium News
thumb

Chattogram Regional Cricket Association starts activities with a meeting

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has established a regional cricket organization after various obstacles. Afterthe decentralization of cricket, now there are mini BCB offices in 7 div

thumb

BPL 2023: Ticket prices for Chattogram phase revealed

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matcheswill now shift to Chattogram after the first round in Dhaka. The matches willbe held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium till January 20. Ticket

thumb

Ticket price of Bangladesh vs India third ODI revealed

The final match of the three-match ODI series between Bangladeshand India will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram afterthe Dhaka phase. Ticket prices for th

thumb

Bangladesh-India ODI ticket price starts from BDT 200

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the prices oftickets for the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and India. The serieswill kick off from Sunday (December 4) at

thumb

Schedule of India's tour of Bangladesh announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has revealed the schedule for India's visit of Bangladesh later thisyear, which will consist of three one-day internationals and two Test matchesi

thumb

Chittagong Test tickets on sale tomorrow at two venues

Ticket prices for the first match (Chittagong Test) of the two-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting Pakistan have been released. Tickets for this match, like the

thumb

Mominul ton sets up new Bangladeshi record

Mominul Haque, who has brought his 10th Test ton during the first Test against West Indies in Chattogram, becomes the most prolific century-maker for Bangladesh in this format.[cap

thumb

BCB changes schedule for BAN-WI warm-up match

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has changed the time for four-day warm-up match which is scheduled to take place on January 28 before the Test series. Bangladesh and West Indies wil

thumb

Dhaka, Chattogram to host West Indies series

Two cities are set to host Bangladesh vs West Indies series in January-February 2021.[caption id="attachment_111487" align="alignnone" width="640"]  [/caption]Dhaka's Shere Bangla

thumb

BCB preparing stadiums for resumption of cricket

All forms of cricket in Bangladesh are currently closed due to coronavirus infection. Cricket in the country has stopped for more than three months. The situation in the country is

thumb

BCB vows to improve 'pitch standard'

After International Cricket Council penalized the top venue of Bangladesh, Shere Bangla National Stadium for substandard pitches, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) promised to raise t

thumb

BPL: fixture of Chittagong phase matches

The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is moving to Chittagong after end of first two phases of the tournament. The Chittagong phase of the tournament is all set to k

