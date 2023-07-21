Young players News
18 years old Young Pakistani cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces retirement
Pakistan's 18-year-old cricketer Ayesha Naseem shocked many when she announced her retirement from cricket. The talented young player informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of h
Misbah-ul-Haq impressed by three young cricketers in PSL 8
Three young cricketers have particularly impressed former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League.The Three young cricketers have pa
Aakash Chopra picked 10 young players to watch out for in future
Cricket expert Aakash Chopra who is well-known for coming up with a variety of interesting opinions about the game has picked ten youngsters to watch out for in the next ten years.