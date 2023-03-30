
Yorkshire County Cricket Club News
Saud Shakeel joins Yorkshire for County Championship season

Yorkshire have signed Saud Shakeel for the first part of the County Championship season after New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner was out through injury.Yorkshire have signed prolific Pa

County Cricket: Yorkshire sign Neil Wagner for first 10 Matches

Neil Wagner, 36, will now represent Yorkshire in the first ten games of the 2023 County Championship season, having previously represented Lancashire and Essex in the competition.B

Shan Masood appointed as Captain Yorkshire County Cricket Club in 2023

Yorkshire's new overseas signing Shan Masood has been named captain of the club once he arrives at Headingley for the 2023 season.The Pakistan international, 32, joined the club as

